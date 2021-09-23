Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target at $19.45

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 965,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCRX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.37. 1,854,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,104. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

