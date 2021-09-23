Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $34.33

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

DEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,384 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,524 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,960,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,722,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

