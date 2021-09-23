Brokerages Set DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) PT at $11.97

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after buying an additional 628,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after buying an additional 1,524,758 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 527,115 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in DouYu International by 21.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 694,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DouYu International by 191.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.76.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

