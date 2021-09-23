Brokerages Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) PT at €46.75

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.75 ($55.00).

FPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €32.42 ($38.14). 13,826 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.18.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

