Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Price Target at $15.50

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Truist upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 192,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 58,805 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
