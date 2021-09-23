Brokerages Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $597.57

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $621.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded up $8.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $653.58. 265,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $667.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

