Brokerages Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) PT at $35.70

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ NGM traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $22.60. 337,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,246. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

