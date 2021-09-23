Brokerages Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Target Price at C$3.96

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OrganiGram stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,818. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$950.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.14.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

