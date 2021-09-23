Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target at $93.83

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,868. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.48.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 474,735 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

