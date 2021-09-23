Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) PT at $58.71

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,544 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Ventas by 427.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,037 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Ventas by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,967,000 after acquiring an additional 916,550 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $48,006,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,710. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

