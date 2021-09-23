Brokerages Set Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) PT at $26.64

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNE. Danske lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 48.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after buying an additional 63,957 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNE opened at $34.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.51. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. On average, analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

