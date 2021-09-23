Brokers Offer Predictions for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $348.61 million, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 2.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

