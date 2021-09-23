Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 23,583 shares.The stock last traded at $45.38 and had previously closed at $44.32.

BBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -22.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

