Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$78.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

BIP.UN opened at C$71.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. The firm has a market cap of C$21.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of C$56.55 and a 52 week high of C$74.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

