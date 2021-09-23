Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Short Interest Update

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,782 shares of company stock worth $1,873,340. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 45.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 61.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 58,405 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.34. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.