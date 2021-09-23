BTRS (BTRS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BTRS (NASDAQ: BTRS):

8/31/2021 – BTRS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK."

8/24/2021 – BTRS is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – BTRS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – BTRS had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BTRS opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 74,576 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 and sold 3,715,944 shares worth $43,584,792.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

