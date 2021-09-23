Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,979,000 after purchasing an additional 988,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of BLDR opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

