Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $55.84 million and approximately $60,045.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.84 or 0.00566837 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001389 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.