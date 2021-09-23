Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company. Its world-class acreage in the most productive areas of the Marcellus shale play positions it for major growth potential. In particular, with natural gas breaking the $5 threshold for the first time since 2014 and Cabot’s production being 100% gas-weighted, the company is well-positioned to ride the recovery. Cabot also continues to improve upon its industry-leading cost structure. Besides, it is committed to returning more than half of its free cash flow to shareholders. However, Cabot’s proposed combination with oil-focused Cimarex Energy has also found few takers. In another setback, Cabot’s Constitution Pipeline, struggling with lawsuits and water permits was eventually cancelled. Hence, the natural gas producer warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,670,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $797,404,000 after buying an additional 250,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after buying an additional 1,470,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,684,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,403,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $234,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,424,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 575,638 shares during the last quarter.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.