Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 875,977 shares of company stock valued at $330,025,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $343.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

