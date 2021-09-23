Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,360,000 after purchasing an additional 329,423 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 935,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,591,000 after purchasing an additional 328,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $452.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $469.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $444.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.52. The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

