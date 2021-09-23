Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $132.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

