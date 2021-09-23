Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambridge Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $568.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 51.4% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

