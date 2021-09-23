Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFIN shares. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.26 million, a PE ratio of -26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Equities research analysts predict that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

