Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,961,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $94.21 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.63.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

