Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM stock opened at $570.42 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $577.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $510.94 and its 200 day moving average is $428.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,997 shares of company stock worth $20,240,892 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.25.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.