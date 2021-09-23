Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,156 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,344.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of PIE stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

