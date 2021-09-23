Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after acquiring an additional 165,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,067,000 after acquiring an additional 104,182 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC opened at $500.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $451.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.80. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.71 and a 52-week high of $503.25.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

