Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 7,545 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459,181 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 238,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $83.45.
HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.