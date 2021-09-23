Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 7,545 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459,181 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 238,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

