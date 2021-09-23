Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 40.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ennis in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $477.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.56. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

