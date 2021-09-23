Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 102.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dynex Capital worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 343,252 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 25.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 261,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,339 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DX stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $603.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.41%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

