Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.43

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.43 and last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley increased their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.
The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter valued at about $37,932,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Camtek by 57.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Camtek by 182.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.