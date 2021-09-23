Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.43

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.43 and last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley increased their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter valued at about $37,932,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Camtek by 57.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Camtek by 182.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

