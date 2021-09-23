Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.29.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up C$0.65 on Thursday, reaching C$48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 257,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,122. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.02.

In other news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total value of C$1,231,205.17.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

