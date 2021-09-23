Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares $1.15 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.1478 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $49.72.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CDPYF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.