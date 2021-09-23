Canfor (TSE:CFP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.68

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.68 and traded as high as C$27.89. Canfor shares last traded at C$27.58, with a volume of 255,211 shares changing hands.

CFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.