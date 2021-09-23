Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.35. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 27,684 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

About Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.