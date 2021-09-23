Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

WEED stock traded up C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.52. 730,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,875. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$17.14 and a 52 week high of C$71.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

