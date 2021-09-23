Capital One Financial Comments on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.82. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $150.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,782,000 after buying an additional 484,987 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $643,852,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

