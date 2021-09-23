Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.49

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.49 and traded as low as $4.41. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 444,620 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 6.49.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 98,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.