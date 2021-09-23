Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Capstar Financial reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSTR shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam B. Devane purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $470.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

