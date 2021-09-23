CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 12,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 262,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

CMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get CareMax alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.