Carlos Palomares Sells 5,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $289,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RM opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $606.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $63.15.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

RM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Regional Management by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

