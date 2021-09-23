Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CARS opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $867.58 million, a PE ratio of 157.27 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 276,803 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

