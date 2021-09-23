Cartesi (CTSI) Market Capitalization Tops $261.29 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $261.29 million and $56.21 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00073038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00115097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00165510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,720.09 or 1.00209561 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.21 or 0.06996311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.35 or 0.00780594 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

