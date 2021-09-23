Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

IGLB stock opened at $72.07 on Thursday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09.

