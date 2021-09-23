Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,471,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,005,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth $10,492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 6.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $891.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

