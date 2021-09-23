CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Raised by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.33.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $189.63 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.42 and its 200-day moving average is $177.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.