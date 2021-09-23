CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading 4.6% Higher

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 1,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,379,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $509.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.64.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter R. Young bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,051.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 29,250 shares of company stock worth $247,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in CEL-SCI by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CEL-SCI by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

