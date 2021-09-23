Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,497,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,872,439 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $129,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. 687,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,505,254. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -182.40 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

