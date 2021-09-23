Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Century Aluminum for the third quarter have been stable over the past month. It is likely to benefit from its actions to reduce costs. It should also gain from higher global demand for aluminum, supported by strong manufacturing activities. The company is taking actions to increase production on the back of sustained strength in global aluminum markets. Moreover, it has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, the company faces headwind from higher alumina costs which are expected to hurt margins. The company is also witnessing price inflation across key commodities, most significantly in energy. Additionally, Century Aluminum has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. The company’s high debt level is another matter of concern.”

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. 22,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,227. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.82. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 320.8% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 946,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,668,000 after acquiring an additional 627,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

